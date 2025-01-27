Southern Bridge Inc. Receives 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award for Excellence in Mental Health Care

WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Bridge Inc., a cornerstone of psychological and emotional wellness, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, presented by Georgia Business Journal at Gbj.com. This significant honor, determined by community votes, underscores the vital work Southern Bridge has done in supporting individuals and families on their paths to healing and growth.Founded in 2016 by Danielle Fox, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Southern Bridge Inc. was built to bridge the gap between hopelessness and healing. “This award reflects the trust and partnership we’ve built with our clients as they take steps toward healing and hope,” says Fox. The practice is dedicated to offering a compassionate and safe space where clients can address challenges, discover inner strengths, and embrace transformation.Southern Bridge provides a comprehensive range of mental health services tailored to meet diverse needs, including individual therapy, family counseling, and specialized support for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, and anxiety. The practice employs evidence-based techniques, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Trauma-Focused CBT, and offers play therapy for children and relationship counseling for couples. Each treatment plan is customized, ensuring clients receive care that resonates with their unique experiences and goals.Accessibility is the backbone of Southern Bridge’s mission. The practice accepts a wide range of insurance plans and provides self-pay options, ensuring mental health services are within reach for everyone in the community. This inclusive approach, combined with a steadfast commitment to quality care, has earned Southern Bridge its reputation as a trusted resource and a leader in mental health services—a reputation celebrated through the Best of Georgia Regional Award.Danielle Fox and her dedicated team see the award as more than a recognition of their accomplishments. It’s tangible proof of their clients’ resilience and the meaningful connections fostered through therapy. “For us, the work is about more than therapy sessions—it’s about building relationships, creating hope, and guiding our clients toward brighter futures,” says Fox.

