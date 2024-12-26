Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On December 26, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Regarding the plane crash, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the families of those who lost their lives, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.
