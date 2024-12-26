CMIT Solutions Announces Partnership with SonicWall Managed Security Services in the Charlotte Metro Area.

CMIT Solutions of Metrolina IT Support Service Cybersecurity Service Provider

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMIT Solutions is pleased to announce a new partnership with SonicWall to add advanced security system logging, advanced email threat protection, and an AI-based threat detection and response staffed by human experts 24x7 in SonicWall's US-based Security Operations Center located near Richmond, Va. Our team has worked with several other security operations teams over the last ten years and are excited to bring SonicWall's team onboard to augment our cybersecurity service offerings.CMIT has supported and sold SonicWall products for the last fifteen years and is a level Gold Partner. So, this is an expansion of a long standing business relationship built on past performance. Emory Simmons, President of CMIT Solutions of Metrolina currently serves on SonicWall's North American Partner Advisory Council which has provided the opportunity to develop a deeper more effective partnership and provide advice to SonicWall that benefits all partners.CMIT Solutions stays on top of the latest cyber threats to ensure their clients are fully protected from known cyber threats by mitigating risks. They build customized solutions, including firewalls, managed endpoint detection and response, AI-based email threat protection, and more, to ensure every company has peace of mind that their data is safe and secure. CMIT Solutions specializes in multi-layered cyber security solutions, giving business owners and their teams peace of mind that information is safe, and the company is at a reduced risk of security breaches.We believe what makes us different is we are a company of competent and friendly people that will help you understand and choose security controls and Managed IT support services that best support your company's risk appetite and budget. CMIT Solutions in Charlotte, NC, believes every company deserves the best cyber security solutions to protect their data and reduce the risk of a damaging breach. With CMIT's customized solutions, small and mid-sized companies have access to exceptional security to minimize downtime and productivity draining IT issues. But we also believe protecting your company from threats starts with choosing your IT partner.Anyone interested in learning about their custom cyber security solutions in the Charlotte area can find out more by visiting the CMIT Solutions website or calling 1-704-234-2648.About CMIT Solutions: CMIT Solutions is a trusted name in the IT industry, providing companies of various sizes with expertly managed IT and cyber security solutions. Their team works closely with Charlotte companies to help them find the best solutions to meet their needs and budgets without hiring full-time on-site staff or compromising the integrity of their businesses. They aim to provide expert solutions at competitive prices to help companies maintain their operations and get fast, reliable service when it's required.

