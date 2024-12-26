KOKO WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST HOLIDAY SCAMS

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel issued a public warning against holiday-themed scams, urging Filipinos to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes proliferating during this season of gift-giving and online shopping.

He emphasized the importance of heeding the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) advisory.

"Mag-ingat po tayo ngayong kapaskuhan," Pimentel said, reminding the public to be cautious. "Maraming scammer ang naghahanap ng pagkakataon para manloko."

"Use your KoKote always," he added.

The Senator highlighted the NTC's advice to avoid clicking links embedded in suspicious text messages.

He stressed the ease with which these scams can compromise personal information and financial security.

"Huwag po tayong magpapadala sa mga mensaheng hindi natin kilala ang pinagmulan," Pimentel cautioned.

"Bago kayo mag-click, siguraduhin ninyong lehitimo ang pinagmulan ng mensahe," he added.

Pimentel reiterated the NTC's call for citizens to report suspicious text messages and online scams through their website or by contacting the NTC Hotline at 1682.

He urged everyone to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families from these fraudulent activities.

"Ang pag-iingat ay susi para maiwasan ang mga scam," he concluded.