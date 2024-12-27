Aerosol Refrigerants Market estimated to reach US$1.517 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.85%

The aerosol refrigerant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85%, reaching a market size of US$1.517 billion in 2030 from US$1.256 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aerosol refrigerants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.517 billion in 2030.The aerosol refrigerant market is a specialized product within the wider refrigeration sector, focusing on aerosol propellants for a variety of cooling applications. These refrigerants are held in pressurized containers and can be released as fine particles or droplets, making them appropriate for a wide range of applications, such as household appliances, vehicle air conditioning, and industrial cooling systems Aerosol refrigerants are especially valued for their environmental benefits. The majority of aerosol refrigerants are designed to be non-ozone depleting, as opposed to the popular but well-known ozone-depleting classic chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. For example, HFC-134a has grown in popularity because of its minimal environmental effect and versatility in a variety of applications ranging from household refrigeration to mobile air conditioning. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability has increased demand for refrigerants, as industry seek solutions that line with global environmental standards.Moreover, aerosol refrigerants have various applications. In the home, they are especially beneficial in refrigerators and air conditioners because they maintain the temperatures necessary for food preservation and comfort. Aerosol refrigerants are used commercially to protect delicate products from contamination during transit and storage. Aerosol refrigerants are also required in the automobile industry to keep vehicles comfortable in terms of climate control.Furthermore, the high GWP drives the industry toward more natural refrigerants, such as hydrocarbons . Regulatory measures related to the phase-out of high-GWP compounds and environmental friendliness are propelling this business forward. Consumers are increasingly concerned with environmental sustainability, which has an impact on market evolution. This places the aerosol refrigerant market solidly on a path of ongoing expansion as manufacturers innovate in response to these trends, focusing efforts on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly innovation across all sectors.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/aerosol-refrigerants-market The Aerosol refrigerants market is segmented by product into five major categories: HFC-143a, HFC-32, HFC-125, SF6, and others. There are many driving forces pushing the HFC-143a sector's growth, such as its comparatively lower Ozone Depletion Potential index and moderate global warming potential. Besides, there are better thermodynamic properties, along with compatibility with existing equipment. Legislation requiring phasing out specific high-GWP refrigerants at certain locations further motivates industries to adopt the transition to HFC-143a, in line with compliance to existing environmental requirements, thus propelling industry growth. For instance, the EPA Rule proposed by the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM) will facilitate the transition to higher efficient heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technologies by restricting the usage of high GWP super-polluting hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants.The Aerosol refrigerants market by end-user industry category is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation. As a result of the increasing globalization of cities, the residential part of aerosol refrigerant is expanding, and it captures a lot of space in this growth. This essentially means that it generates high demand for coolers as well as for spaces in houses, and in an environment-friendly way. There has been an expanding increase in urban populations, which has also created an increase in demand for conditioning and refrigeration equipment, as well as a shift towards environmentally safe aerosol refrigerants. Awareness by consumers of sustainable living habits is increasing the preference for low-global warming potential aerosol refrigerants. This trend is also coupled with government regulations and incentives aimed at reducing the use of high-GWP refrigerants in homes, which further boosts the residential part of the aerosol refrigerant market.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the aerosol refrigerants market is growing significantly. Rapid urbanization and economic development in China and India fuel this tendency. China, the world's largest refrigerant market, is driven by a diverse industrial base and rising consumer spending on air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Low regional production costs also fuel market expansion, making manufacturing an appealing proposition.Furthermore, tighter laws in the Asia Pacific area drive demand for environmentally friendly options. The goal of phasing out HCFCs by 2040 and lowering HFCs by 85% by 2047 drives producers to develop low-GWP solutions. This migration feature aligns with the global agenda for sustainability and meets the needs of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the aerosol refrigerants market that have been covered are Arkema Group (Bostik SA), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd, Dongyue Group, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hudson Technologies, Koura Global, Navin Fluorine International Limited, SRF Limited.The market analytics report segments the aerosol refrigerants market as follows:• By Producto HFC-143ao HFC-32o HFC-125o SF6o Others• By End-user Industryo Residentialo Commercialo Industrialo Transportation• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Arkema Group (Bostik SA)• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd• Dongyue Group• Harp International Ltd• Honeywell International Inc.• Hudson Technologies• Koura Global• Navin Fluorine International Limited• SRF LimitedExplore More Reports:• Refrigerant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/refrigerant-market • Smart Fridge Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-fridge-market • Global Refrigerated Trucks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-refrigerated-trucks-market

