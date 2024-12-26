Cocoa Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Overview, Price, Outlook, Report And Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cocoa Products Market size was valued at $24.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $30.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, Europe is expected to dominate the global cocoa products market throughout the analysis period as the demand for cocoa-rich products is increasing consistently.The increase in demand from confectionery, and food & beverages industries has fueled the growth of the cocoa products industry. Cocoa is majorly used to make various chocolates such as dark, milk, and white. These types of chocolates have gained traction over the years owing to increase in their consumption rate. Moreover, widespread availability of cocoa products coupled with the increase in consumer preferences toward confectionery items have fueled the growth of the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3424 Cocoa products are derived from the cocoa seed of the cocoa tree. There are different types of products obtained from cocoa seeds such as cocoa powder, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor which are commonly available across the globe. Cocoa powder is mostly used to produce chocolate & chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is used to manufacture ice cream and sweet desserts. Cocoa butter has been widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry to reduce or prevent stretch marks.Furthermore, cocoa liquor is used in bakeries, drinks, desserts, ice creams, and coatings. Rise in use of cocoa products by confectionery industries driving the cocoa products market growth. The rise in awareness of health benefits regarding the consumption of cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. Cocoa helps in regulating the symptoms of intense fatigue syndrome, reduces hypertension, improves heart health, and provides protection against sunburn.Cocoa is also a rich antioxidant source. These benefits of cocoa are expected to drive the growth of the cocoa market due to increase in its end-use in varied industries, such as bakery, confectionery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-products-market/purchase-options The cocoa products market trend, size and opportunity have been analyzed in the report. The report segments the cocoa products market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into cocoa beans, cocoa butter, cocoa powder & cake, cocoa paste & liquor and chocolate. Based on application, it is categorized into application, confectionery, food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical.Based on region, it is analyzed across North America that includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe that includes the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific that includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific; LAMEA that comprises Brazil, CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Rest of LAMEA.The key players of cocoa products industry profiled in the report include Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, and United Cocoa Processor.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3424 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.