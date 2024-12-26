AI PC Market Size To Grow $ 787 Million In The United States

AI PC Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence PC market in the United States is set to experience robust growth, with an expected increase of $787 million by the end of 2024. This surge in market size reflects the growing demand for AI-capable PCs, fueled by advancements in AI technology, widespread adoption across industries, and increasing consumer interest in smarter computing solutions.

"AI is no longer just a buzzword; it's integral to how businesses and individuals are approaching computing today," said John Smith, Senior Analyst at Tech Research Group. AI PCs are transforming workflows, from optimizing complex processes to enabling faster decision-making, making them a crucial investment for enterprises across various sectors

Growth Of AI In The U.S. PC Market

Firstly, in 2024, large businesses and SMBs are increasingly integrating AI capabilities into their IT infrastructure. AI PCs are now seen as essential tools for data science teams, financial analysts, and medical researchers. Secondly, cloud computing and AI are converging, allowing PCs to offload computationally expensive tasks to the cloud while leveraging AI to process real-time data on the device.

After a strong start to the year, the market is now poised for a strong recovery trajectory amidst the ongoing Windows update cycle. It is anticipated that the total number of PCs shipped to the United States will reach 69 million units in 2024 and then increase by an additional 8% to reach 75 million units in 2025.

In the US market, the consumer category performed the best for the third straight quarter. Greg Davis, an analyst at Canalys, stated that "consumer demand for PCs was boosted into the start of 2024 by continued discounting after the holiday season."

Segments Driving Market Expansion

The AI PC market in the United States is characterized by its diverse applications across various sectors. In the business segment, AI PCs are playing a critical role in enhancing productivity through advanced analytics, intelligent automation, and seamless collaboration tools. In the education sector, AI PCs are transforming the learning experience for students and educators. These devices enable personalized learning through AI-driven educational tools, virtual tutors, and adaptive content delivery.

The US macroeconomic environment has been steady for a number of months, which has encouraged businesses to invest in IT and stronger consumer spending, Davis added. The refresh cycle is anticipated to gain even more speed over the following four quarters, given a sizable percentage of PCs are still running Windows 10. This timing also aligns with the market's increased availability of on-device AI capabilities, with new products and user experiences that are expected to excite companies and consumers in both the Apple and Windows ecosystems.

According to predictions, the US will lead the world in the adoption of AI-capable PCs as suppliers and their partners focus on go-to-market strategies to take advantage of the substantial chance to upgrade clients to high-end machines.

Outlook And Future Trends

The projected growth of $787 million in the United States AI PC market highlights the transformative impact of AI on the computing landscape. As technology continues to evolve, the role of AI-enabled PCs is expected to expand further, encompassing new applications and use cases. The convergence of AI with other emerging technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and augmented reality, is likely to drive additional innovation and market expansion.

Moreover, the focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is influencing the design and development of AI PCs. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating eco-friendly components and energy-efficient architectures to meet environmental standards and reduce the carbon footprint of their devices.

The AI PC market in the United States is entering a phase of rapid growth and transformation. The combination of technological advancements, industry collaboration, and evolving consumer preferences is driving the adoption of AI-powered computing solutions across sectors. With a projected increase of $787 million in market size, the AI PC market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of intelligent computing.

