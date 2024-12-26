Luxury Watches Market to Reach USD 51.31 Billion By 2027, Top Impacting Factors

The global Luxury Watches Market is expected to reach $ 51,317.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury watches market generated $43.66 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $51.31 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.Product Innovations, penetration through online channels, and surge in the number of billionaires and their net wealth drive the growth of the global luxury watches market. However, surge of counterfeit and fake products and adoption of pre-owned products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in spending on premium quality products creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global luxury watches market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region.Based on type, the mechanical watches segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding around three-fourths of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electronic watches segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.Based on distribution channel, the multi-brand store segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global luxury watches market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the online store segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.Based on region, Europe held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global luxury watches market discussed in the research include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.Compagnie Financière Richemont SACitizen Watch Co. Ltd.LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis VuittonFossil Group Inc.Patek Philippe SAMovado Group Inc.Seiko Holdings Corp.Rolex SAThe Swatch Group Ltd.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing Luxury Watches Market opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the luxury watches industry.

