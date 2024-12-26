My DCMA: Victor Castillo, QA inspector

SAN ANTONIO –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Victor Castillo shares his story.

My name is Victor Castillo, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance inspector specializing in aircraft. I am assigned to DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations here, or AIMO San Antonio, where I’m living the dream in the Lone Star State.

My responsibilities include performing inspections and risk surveillance to ensure warfighters have safe transportation to help protect the skies and to transport supplies and troops where needed. I maintain the highest standards to keep everything flying smoothly.

One of my favorite parts of my job is getting hands-on during physical inspections. A big chunk of my job involves diving into problems found during DCMA inspection hold-points. Solving these challenges and finding solutions to help contractors produce better products is genuinely fun. I love seeing the tangible results of our mission, and how they benefit the end user in the field. For example, in 2013, I was the sole DCMA quality assurance specialist stationed in New Zealand, handling all facets of the workload myself. It was there I saw firsthand how my role impacted the military aircraft I was inspecting.

I also volunteered to deploy to Iraq, which gave me the opportunity to experience another facet of DCMA beyond aircraft. It’s humbling, and an honor, to know that quality assurance professionals play a crucial part of ensuring warfighters receive a safe and high-end piece of equipment.

As a military veteran, I understand the importance of receiving parts and supplies that are fully serviceable and free of defects. DCMA plays a critical role by ensuring every product, service, and technology given to the troops meets the highest quality standards. By upholding these requirements, DCMA helps save lives, improve operational effectiveness, and guarantees warfighters have reliable resources necessary to carry out their mission.

It feels nice to be a part of a team who ultimately gives service members confidence that the equipment they use will be up for the job.

As I near retirement, my goals are shifting toward mentoring new personnel joining DCMA. I want to pass down the knowledge I’ve gained over the years, and I hope to instill the same pride I feel when I see an aircraft flying home after modifications and maintenance. Sharing knowledge and passion with new team members is important to the future of our workforce.

Mentorship is so important and equally as rewarding when given the opportunity to watch new team members grow and succeed. For the remainder of my time with DCMA, I plan to keep inspiring and leading with the same dedication that has defined my career.