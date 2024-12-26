Functional Pet Food Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 4.67 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

The global functional pet food market size is expected to reach $4,676.1 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global functional pet food market was accounted for $1.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $4.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in trend of pet humanization, the growth of the retail sector and pet shops, and rise in awareness regarding pet health drive the growth of the global functional pet food market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of functional pet food, surge in regulations on pet food, and traditional ways of feeding pet animals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid product innovation, demand for organic application, surge in e-commerce sales and pet ownership in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 377) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12220 The global functional pet food market is segmented on the basis of pet, source, application, distribution channel, and region.Based on pet, the dog segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cat segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides a quantitative analysis of the currentmarket trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assistto determine the prevailingFunctional pet food marketopportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the functional pet foodindustry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12220 On the basis of application, the brain health segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. However, the obesity segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.The global functional pet food market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.Key findings of the studyThe functional pet food market size was valued at $1,954.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,676.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.By pet, the cat segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on application, the bone health segment was valued at $284.6 million, accounting for 14.6% of the global functional pet food market share.In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1148.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.The global functional pet food market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Kerry Group, DAR PRO Ingredients, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Isonova Technologies LLC, Roquette Frères, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, PDM Group (Prosper De Mulder Ltd), Bacterfield, and Petcurean Pet Nutrition USA Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

