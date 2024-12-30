Creative Biostructure Enhanced Its X-ray Crystallography Services for Biopharmaceutical Research

Creative Biostructure is pleased to announce the enhancement of its advanced X-ray crystallography services.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Biostructure, a biotechnology company that offering products and services in the structural biology, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its advanced X-ray crystallography services to help accelerate drug discovery and advancing biopharmaceutical research.Currently, over 140,000 protein structures have been deposited in the protein databank, with almost 90% resolved using X-ray crystallography techniques. These findings highlight the benefits of investigating the structure of biological macromolecule crystals.The X-ray crystallography technique can achieve high atomic resolution and is not restricted by the sample's molecular weight. Thus, it is appropriate for water-soluble proteins, membrane proteins, and macromolecular complexes. When the X-ray crystallography technique is used correctly, it becomes a potent tool for providing accurate structural data for biological macromolecules. The X-ray crystallography technique not only determines the position and structure of the active center, but it also provides insight into how proteins detect and bind to ligand molecules at the atomic level.With years of experience, Creative Biostructure offers X-ray crystallography services supported by its cutting-edge facilities and has created an X-ray crystallography pipeline that covers all technical phases, from gene production to structure determination. The company now can provide a variety of crystallization techniques, especially for membrane protein crystallization.Main Gene-to-structure services provided by Creative Biostructure include:Plasmid construction and protein expression optimizationProtein initial crystallization screeningOptimization of crystallization conditionsX-ray screening and dataset collectionData analysis and structure determination“To address the increasing complexities and challenges faced by researchers in obtaining high-quality crystals for structural studies, we decided to enhance our crystallization solutions to minimizing this hurdle.” said Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure.“Recently, AI has become popular in protein structure prediction, yet the accuracy of the prediction results is often worrying. To handle this, we provide a series of experimental methods to help verify the results, greatly improving the accuracy and effectiveness.” added Joanna.Furthermore, Creative Biostructure offers various crystallization strategies for small peptide, membrane protein, antibody-antigen complex, and viral envelope glycoprotein. Featured crystallography services at Creative Biostructure mainly include: Fusion Protein-Assisted Crystallization, Co-crystallization , Eutectic Freeze Crystallization, Crystalline Sponge Method, Bicelle-Protein Crystallization, Lipidic Cubic Phase (LCP) Crystallization...As the year draws to a close, according to Joanna, Creative Biostructure launched holiday sale to express thanks for its customers’ continued support. Customers can enjoy 10% -20% off for all products and services on Creative Biostructure.For more information about the enhanced X-ray Crystallography Services, please visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/protein-crystallization_26.htm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.