Patrick Kirby Releases New Book, Fundraise Awesomer, Offering Practical Strategies for Nonprofit Success

Fundraise Awesomer is designed to meet organizations where they are and help them achieve extraordinary results.” — Patrick Kirby, Founder, Do Good Better Consulting

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Kirby, a nationally recognized expert in nonprofit fundraising, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, Fundraise Awesomer. Designed to empower nonprofit organizations, this practical and engaging guide offers a fresh perspective on donor engagement, marketing, and celebration of successes, while also providing interactive tools to foster a hands-on learning experience.Fundraise Awesomer is more than just a book; it’s a blueprint for nonprofit success. Each chapter dives deep into critical fundraising topics, including:Locating and Engaging Donors: Tips and strategies to find the right supporters.Crafting Impactful Marketing Materials: Essential tools to tell a nonprofit’s story effectively.Celebrating Wins: Encouraging organizations to acknowledge and amplify their successes.The book also includes interactive pages for readers to jot down notes, brainstorm ideas, and develop actionable plans, making it a unique and personalized learning tool for nonprofit leaders.“As someone who has dedicated their career to helping nonprofits succeed, I wanted to create a resource that’s not only informative but also fun, relatable, and actionable,” said Kirby.Kirby is the founder of Do Good Better Consulting, a Fargo-based firm specializing in innovative fundraising strategies, from hosting unforgettable events to boosting revenue through merchandise sales. He is also the host of the popular Do Good Better Podcast, where he shares expert advice and features inspiring stories from the nonprofit sector.A sought-after speaker, Kirby has appeared on numerous news platforms and at major events nationwide, inspiring audiences with his passion for making the world a better place.Fundraise Awesomer is now available for purchase through [online retailers/local bookstores], providing nonprofits with a comprehensive resource to elevate their fundraising game.To purchase Fundraise Awesomer, visit the site at: https://fundraiseawesomer.com/ For more information about Fundraise Awesomer, upcoming events, or to schedule an interview with Patrick Kirby, please contact at https://www.dogoodbetterconsulting.com/ About Patrick KirbyPatrick Kirby is a fundraising expert and the founder of Do Good Better Consulting, headquartered in Fargo, ND. With a career dedicated to helping nonprofits thrive, Kirby combines creativity, strategy, and humor to empower organizations to reach their full potential.

