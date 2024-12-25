Verum Ecosystem: The Future of Digital Communication and Finance

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In times of technological transformation, Verum creates a harmonious ecosystem that unites cutting-edge technologies . It’s not just a collection of standalone apps but a seamlessly integrated platform combining advanced developments in one environment. At its core is Verum Messenger, revolutionizing communication and financial operations. Yet, this is just the tip of the iceberg: behind the messenger lies an entire ecosystem of unique products, each playing a key role in reshaping digital reality.

Verum Messenger: Communication and Security

Verum Messenger is more than just a messaging app. It’s a multifunctional platform focused on user safety and convenience.

Key features:

Verum AI : An integrated artificial intelligence for data search, analysis, and planning.

: An integrated artificial intelligence for data search, analysis, and planning. VPN : One-click data encryption and anonymity.

: One-click data encryption and anonymity. E-SIM: Internet access in 150+ countries.



Verum Coin: The Payment Backbone of the Ecosystem

Verum Coin ensures fast and secure transfers within and beyond the ecosystem . It’s used for service payments and instant low-fee transactions, both inside and outside the Verum ecosystem.

BitCoinPay Trade: Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange

BitCoinPay Trade offers secure trading and a wide selection of cryptocurrencies . Transactions are protected by advanced encryption methods, eliminating the risk of asset loss or theft. The platform provides access to major cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Bank: Reliable Crypto Wallet

Crypto Bank offers users a secure storage solution for digital assets. Designed for those who actively work with cryptocurrencies and value financial security, the service fully supports Verum Coin and other major cryptocurrencies, ensuring reliability and ease of use.

Verum Pay: Integrating Cryptocurrencies into Business

Verum Pay is an innovative solution to make and receive payments with a cryptocurrency for businesses. Verum Pay is actively utilized within the Verum ecosystem, enabling users to pay for goods and services with Verum Coin.

Verum Exchange: Currency Converter and Mining

Verum Exchange is a currency converter with integrated Verum Coin mining capabilities, allowing users to earn cryptocurrency on their devices.

E-SIM Applications: Revolution in Connectivity

Mobile E-SIM applications ( Verum E-SIM , World E-SIM , Euro E-SIM , Canada E-SIM , London E-SIM , USA E-SIM , Ukraine E-SIM , Balkan E-SIM , Africa E-SIM ) provide internet access in 150+ countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards.

Verum VPN: Data Protection

A highly efficient Verum VPN ensures robust data encryption, making it ideal for protecting personal information online, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

Verum AI: Artificial Intelligence at Your Fingertips

A smart assistant Verum AI with extensive functionality . AI employs powerful algorithms for communication, analysis and creativity, adapting to each user’s needs. Idea generation and skill development with no censorship.

Verum Runner: A Crypto Game with Real Earnings

Verum Runner is a crypto game enabling users to earn Verum Coin in real-time. This game motivates players to not only have fun but also gain real financial benefits.

Verum Ecosystem changing approach to communication, finance and security in the modern world. All ecosystem products work in perfect synergy, delivering unparalleled user experiences that ensure privacy, security, and convenience every step of the way.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f25feaca-9a98-418a-8846-2871db98fec1

Media contact: info@verum.im

