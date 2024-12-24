Geek Bar’s Double Victory at Vaping360’s 2024 Annual Awards

Braunschweig, Germany, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaping360, a leading authority in the global vaping industry, has announced its prestigious 2024 Annual Awards. Among all other competitors, Geek Bar stood out with remarkable achievements, underscoring its strong market presence and global influence in the ever-competitive vaping industry.





Double Victory: Excellence in Disposable and Beginner Vapes

Geek Bar showcased its market leadership by earning nominations in two essential categories and winning both:

Best Disposable Vapes - Geek Bar Pulse X (Winner)

Best Beginner Vapes - Geek Bar Pulse X (2nd Place)

The Geek Bar Pulse X’s triumph in the ‘Best Disposable Vapes’ category reflects its outstanding appearance, exceptional performance, and consumer appeal. Its second-place win in the ‘Best Beginner Vapes’ category further highlights its accessibility and ease of use for new vapers.

Global Impact and Market Competitiveness

These award wins highlight the global recognition of Geek Bar’s commitment to delivering superior vaping experiences through cutting-edge technology, innovative designs, and consumer-focused products. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Geek Bar will continue to set industry benchmarks.

As the vaping industry evolves, Geek Bar remains at the forefront, driving innovation, enhancing brand loyalty, and strengthening its global presence. Its success at the Vaping360 2024 Annual Awards serves as a testament to its industry leadership and unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.





