Wilder World Unveils Gameplay Trailer, Showcasing a Cutting-Edge Metaverse Experience

Wilder World , currently ranked as the 9th most wish-listed game on the Epic Games Store, has unveiled its gameplay trailer, which shows the future of the metaverse. The visuals showcase impressive detail, complemented by gameplay designed to immerse players in a realistic and cinematic experience. Featuring high-speed racing, dramatic FPS combat, social interactions, and more, the trailer presents Wilder World as a notable upcoming title in the gaming landscape for 2025.

This innovative platform empowers creators and players alike to shape their realities and own their digital futures. Powered by AI, blockchain, and NFTs, Wilder World delivers a player-driven economy and opportunities to build, explore, and potentially earn.

The advanced tech stack behind Wilder World leverages state-of-the-art technology, offering a seamless player experience where Web3 elements are fully abstracted. For non-Web3 native gamers, on-chain processes are completely invisible, delivering an experience comparable to traditional gaming. Additionally, Wilder World is preparing to launch its own blockchain built on the Polygon CDK, positioning it as a key gaming and metaverse project within the Polygon ecosystem.

With its official super early access launch set for Q1 2025, Wilder World gives players full economic control via its on-chain marketplace, NFTs, and the $WILD token.

Wiami is calling

Wilder World's Wiami, a city 13.5 times larger than GTA 5, offers gaming, social events, and more. Its NFT-driven economy allows players to trade and own in-game assets like avatars, cars, and land through the Wilder World Metaverse Market (WWMM). Players can co-create, customize, and build experiences, enabling endless opportunities for participation and innovation.

“At the core of Wilder World's vision is the belief that players – the Wilders – should be the true architects of their digital universe. Wilder World will empower creators to shape their realities today while building meaningful, lasting legacies in a limitless, interconnected metaverse.” - n3o, Wilder World Executive Producer.

Fueling these experiences is Wilder World’s $WILD token, which drives all gameplay and in-world transactions. Players gain and spend $WILD in racing (for fuel, repairs, and parts), combat (for weapons and ammo), and mining (for rigs and upgrades). Exploring Wiami means stepping into a fully integrated ecosystem where Wilders are the architects of their adventures.

Wilder World’s 110+ team features industry veterans like Procedural Generation Leads Michael Pryor (prev. Nike, CDO at DesignMorphine), Oleg Soroko (After Form), Lead Concept Artist Brandon Gobey (prev. DNEG, worked on Dune, Bladerunner, and more), and BAFTA winner Jon Reilly (worked on The Witcher, The Avengers, and more) as Lead Character Artist. Sim-Racing legends Aristotelis Vasilakos (prev. Assetto Corsa) and Marcus Reynolds (prev. Simbin) lead vehicle handling, while Chris Kochan (prev. Apple) directs the production.





Partnerships and Industry Backing

Wilder World is supported and backed by major industry players. The global distribution partnership with Samsung aims to bring the immersive Metaverse experience to millions through the integration of Wilder World on Samsung's Smart TVs and Gaming Hub. This collaboration allows users to access, trade, and interact with Wilder World assets directly via Samsung TVs. The partnership marks a major milestone in making Wilder World accessible globally.

Wilder World partnered with Polygon and Celestia to enhance the scalability and accessibility of its virtual ecosystem. This collaboration ensures gasless transactions and a strong infrastructure for Wilder World’s ecosystem, enabling millions of players to engage with on-chain gameplay experiences.

“Wilder World isn’t just a game—it’s the beginning of a new digital era where players truly own, create, and shape their experiences. This is the metaverse we’ve all been building toward, and it’s incredible to see it come to life.” - Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Co-Founder.

Furthermore, Wilder World partnered with NVIDIA as the first Web3 game on GeForce Now (GFN), and Epic Games, where it ranks among the top 10 most anticipated games globally.

About Wilder World

Launched in 2021, Wilder World is an AAA metaverse that blends photorealistic graphics, AI-driven systems, and blockchain technology. Spanning a map 13.5x larger than GTA5, it features a player-driven economy, immersive gameplay, and partnerships with leaders like Samsung, NVIDIA, and Epic Games. Wilder World is redefining what it means to explore, create, and thrive in the Metaverse.

