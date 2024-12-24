Hehe culture's message of ecological harmony: living in symbiosis with nature: Global Times article

Global Times explores "Hehe" culture's harmony principles, inspiring global unity and sustainable progress through diversity.

Beijing, China, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Times is proud to present the second installment in its series exploring the global significance of “Hehe” culture. This timeless Chinese concept, deeply rooted in harmony, peace, and unity, provides profound insights into addressing contemporary global challenges.

A Rich Cultural Legacy

The concept of “Hehe” draws from thousands of years of Chinese philosophy and cultural tradition. The term, with the first “He” embodying harmony, peace, and balance, and the second “He” representing convergence, unity, and cooperation, serves as a guiding principle for personal and collective well-being. The Global Times series investigates how this ancient ideal has sustained China’s unity over centuries and its potential relevance for the modern world.

This latest feature highlights the intellectual and philosophical origins of “Hehe” culture, tracing its synthesis of Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism. It examines how these principles promote harmony within societies, between nations, and with the natural world. The article delves into the lives of legendary figures like Hanshan and Shide, the "Two Immortals of Harmony" from the Tang dynasty (618-907), who embodied “Hehe” values through their poetry, acts of kindness, and coexistence with nature.

Relevance to Modern Challenges

The feature also explores how “Hehe” culture offers timeless guidance for addressing today’s challenges, including climate change, international conflicts, and ecological degradation. By emphasizing the interconnectedness of humanity and nature, the philosophy advocates for sustainable living and global cooperation. China's modern initiatives, such as its ecological civilization campaigns, are framed as reflections of this enduring wisdom.

The article further draws parallels between “Hehe” culture and other global philosophies. For instance, it compares the ecological harmony of “Hehe” with Norwegian philosopher Arne Naess’s concept of “deep ecology,” which calls for humanity to transcend narrow anthropocentrism. Similarly, the article connects the harmony emphasized in “Hehe” with principles of Ubuntu from Southern Africa and the Indian ideals of Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence), highlighting the universal aspiration for peace and coexistence.

A Framework for Unity and Collaboration

In today’s fractured global landscape, the message of “Hehe” culture is more pertinent than ever. The article emphasizes the importance of fostering understanding, mutual respect, and cooperation across cultures and ideologies. Drawing on examples such as recent diplomatic breakthroughs between China and India, the feature illustrates how “Hehe” values can inspire solutions to conflicts and promote a more peaceful, rules-based multilateral system.

Readers are invited to access the full article on the Global Times website to delve deeper into these transformative ideas and their implications for modern governance, international relations, and environmental stewardship.



The author is former under-secretary-general of the United Nations and former executive director of the UN Environment Programme. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn







Read the full Article here: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202412/1325381.shtml







For more information, please contact:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Wang Wenwen

Email: wangwenwen@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

Telephone: 13810630137

City: Beijing



Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of KISS PR or its partners. This content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. KISS PR makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.