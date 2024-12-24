When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: December 24, 2024 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Bottles may contain empty capsules. Company Name: Astellas Pharma US, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Tacrolimus and Tacrolimus Extended-Release capsules

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – NORTHBROOK, IL, Dec. 23, 2024 – Astellas Pharma US, Inc. (Head of US Commercial: Michael Petroutsas, "Astellas") is voluntarily recalling one lot of PROGRAF® 0.5mg (tacrolimus) and one lot of ASTAGRAF XL® 0.5mg (tacrolimus extended-release) capsules to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because bottles may contain empty capsules.

Risk Statement

Transplant patients who consume empty PROGRAF or ASTAGRAF XL capsules may experience initiation of rejection of the transplanted organ, tissue, or cells, due to underimmunosuppression. In the case of life sustaining organ transplants such as a heart transplant (for which there is no permanent substitute such as hemodialysis in the case of a failed kidney transplant) if the transplant fails, the consequences of rejection initiated by ingesting empty capsules may be fatal. To date, Astellas has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

PROGRAF and ASTAGRAF XL are immunosuppressive medicines, used in conjunction with other medicines, to help prevent organ transplant rejection. PROGRAF is used in people who have had kidney, heart, liver, or lung transplants and ASTAGRAF XL is indicated for use in people with kidney transplants.

The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: