COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Drugs
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Bottles may contain empty capsules.
- Company Name:
- Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Tacrolimus and Tacrolimus Extended-Release capsules
Company Announcement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – NORTHBROOK, IL, Dec. 23, 2024 – Astellas Pharma US, Inc. (Head of US Commercial: Michael Petroutsas, "Astellas") is voluntarily recalling one lot of PROGRAF® 0.5mg (tacrolimus) and one lot of ASTAGRAF XL® 0.5mg (tacrolimus extended-release) capsules to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because bottles may contain empty capsules.
Risk Statement
Transplant patients who consume empty PROGRAF or ASTAGRAF XL capsules may experience initiation of rejection of the transplanted organ, tissue, or cells, due to underimmunosuppression. In the case of life sustaining organ transplants such as a heart transplant (for which there is no permanent substitute such as hemodialysis in the case of a failed kidney transplant) if the transplant fails, the consequences of rejection initiated by ingesting empty capsules may be fatal. To date, Astellas has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
PROGRAF and ASTAGRAF XL are immunosuppressive medicines, used in conjunction with other medicines, to help prevent organ transplant rejection. PROGRAF is used in people who have had kidney, heart, liver, or lung transplants and ASTAGRAF XL is indicated for use in people with kidney transplants.
The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are:
|
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|
NDC
|
LOT NO.
|
EXP. DATE
|
PROGRAF® (tacrolimus)
|
0469-0607-73
|
0E3353D
|
03/2026
|
ASTAGRAF XL® (tacrolimus extended-
|
0469-0647-73
|
0R3092A
|
03/2026
No other formulations or doses of the product are impacted, and sufficient supply of unaffected stock is available to replace the recalled lots. Product was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets.
Astellas is notifying its customers via a drug recall notification letter and is arranging for the return of impacted product. Wholesalers or pharmacists with questions about the recall process should contact 1-877-575-3437 during office hours 9 am to 5 pm (EST), Monday through Friday.
Patients that have an affected lot should contact their physician or healthcare provider. Patients and physicians with questions should contact Astellas Medical Information at 1-800-727-7003 During office hours from 9 am to 5:30 pm EST, Monday through Friday.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About PROGRAF® 0.5mg (tacrolimus)
Please see the accompanying Patient Information and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.
About ASTAGRAF XL® 0.5mg (tacrolimus)
Please see the Medication Guide and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.
About Astellas
Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.
