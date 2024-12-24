Attorney General’s Office files drug charges against Lake County lawyer

HELENA – The Montana Attorney General’s Office today charged an attorney in Lake County with one count of solicitation to commit criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of attempted criminal possession of dangerous drugs following a months-long investigation.

An investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revealed Kenneth Britton “Britt” Cotter, 48, former District Court judge-elect for Lake and Sanders counties, tried to purchase cocaine on more than one occasion between March 2022 to May 2023. DCI was originally called in to investigate a contracted attorney with the Office of the State Public Defender. That investigation is ongoing.

If convicted, Cotter could face 35 years in the Montana State Prison along with a possible fine of up to $60,000. Cotter’s arraignment is scheduled for January 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Meghann Paddock is prosecuting the case and was approved as special deputy county attorney by the Lake County Commissioners. The case was assigned to District Judge Jennifer Lint of the 21st Judicial District in Ravalli County.