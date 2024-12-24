On December 24, Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, both sides expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia would continue to develop successfully across various areas. They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts in the year ahead.