Premier King Confirms Santa’s Arrival Plans for PEI

CANADA, December 24 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement after having a call with Santa Claus to confirm arrival plans:

“This morning, I had the privilege of speaking with Santa Claus as he made final preparations for his Christmas Eve journey. Santa assured me that his sleigh is in perfect condition and that the reindeer are ready for a smooth trip across the Island tonight.

I was delighted to learn that Santa received special guidance this year from PEI's own Alysha Corrigan and her Team Canada rugby teammates. Following their remarkable Olympic silver medal victory, Alysha and her team provided Santa with tips on teamwork and endurance as he prepared for his most important night of the year.

He also mentioned how local fire departments and community groups across the Island came together to gather all the letters to Santa. It’s a true example of Islanders coming together to spread holiday cheer.

Santa expressed how much he looks forward to visiting Island homes and shared his excitement about the warm welcome he always receives here. He reminded me to thank everyone for leaving out his favourite treats and to wish all Islanders a very merry Christmas.

As Santa begins his travels, I want to extend my warmest holiday wishes to all Islanders. May your Christmas be filled with joy, and may the holiday season bring happiness to you and your loved ones.”