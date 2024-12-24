AG Rosenblum Issues Guidance on AI for Oregon Businesses

“Artificial Intelligence is already changing the world, from entertainment to government to business. But though machine-learning and AI platforms are relatively new, that doesn’t mean that these new tools operate outside existing laws! In fact, our state’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act, Consumer Privacy Act, and Equality Act, among others, all have roles to play. To help companies understand how these laws can affect their implementation of AI, my legal staff at the Oregon Department of Justice has crafted advisory guidance, which is now available.

“In short, Oregon businesses, as they incorporate “off-the-shelf” AI platforms or develop their own large-language models (LLMs), still must comply with Oregon’s network of laws governing how companies use and protect consumer data and privacy, how they market themselves to the public, and so on.

“The regulation of AI is clearly a work in progress. Thus, this guidance will likely need to be updated, depending on what relevant legislation is passed in the 2025 Oregon legislative session, along with possible future changes in federal laws pertaining to AI. So, this is just a starting point for those either beginning to think about — or even well down the road of – incorporating AI into their Oregon business plans and activities. I sincerely hope it’s helpful.

“Have safe and happy holidays! “