PHILIPPINES, December 24 - Press Release

December 24, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON GIVING WORKERS THEIR 13TH MONTH PAY

24 December 2024 It is not only a legal obligation but a moral duty of employers to provide for the timely payment of the 13th month pay to their employees by the deadline set by law, which is today, December 24. As a moral obligation, our workforce deserves recognition for their hard work and dedication to their jobs. Malinaw na karapatan nilang makatanggap nito sa ilalim ng Presidential Decree No. 851. Not adhering to this requirement could lead to significant legal repercussions, such as administrative penalties or criminal charges. Let's commit to fairness and justice by meeting our obligations to our employees and supporting their well-being this holiday season.

Legal Disclaimer:

