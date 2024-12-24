Submit Release
Judge Irby Retirement

East Central Judicial District Presiding Judge John Irby will retire on 12/31/2024.  In commenting on his time with the judiciary, Judge Irby stated, “At about 10 years into my legal career I felt that I had the ability (or the means to learn how) to serve as a judge.  I was so fortunate to be given the opportunity in 2002 and to continue for the next 22+years.  I have been fortunate to enjoy what I do and to enjoy the people that I did it with.“

 

Judge Irby’s colleagues and staff gathered at the Cass County Courthouse on December 23, 2024 to celebrate.

Judge Irby (left) visits with Judge VandeStreek and staff from the SEHSC who participated in Judge Irby’s Treatment Court.

