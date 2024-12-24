From Cooking Oil to Biofuel: Envirogreen Solutions Brings Free Waste Oil Pickup to NYC Restaurants

Leading provider of grease trap cleaning and restaurant waste oil removal services in the greater NYC metro area, is proud to announce 2025 initiative.

By offering free waste oil pickup, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to do their part in reducing emissions and supporting the production of biodiesel.” — Ron Weber

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envirogreen Solutions, a leading provider of grease trap cleaning, ejector pit cleaning and restaurant waste oil removal services in the greater NYC metro area, is proud to announce its 2025 initiative offering free waste oil pickup for restaurants and commercial kitchens. This program allows businesses to transform their used cooking oil into biodiesel, a cleaner, greener alternative fuel that powers some of New York City’s buses and government vehicles.

Biodiesel is a sustainable energy source that reduces carbon dioxide emissions, greenhouse gases, and asthma-causing particulate matter. Unlike traditional sulfur-laden diesel, biodiesel is free of harmful chemicals and carcinogens. It is also produced through a simpler, more environmentally friendly process than rendering fuel from fossil sources. The result? Cleaner air and a significant reduction in the environmental footprint of local businesses.

“We’re thrilled to help NYC restaurants and commercial kitchens make a positive impact on the environment,” said Ron Weber of Envirogreen Solutions. “By offering free waste oil pickup, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to do their part in reducing emissions and supporting the production of biodiesel.”

Envirogreen Solutions’ waste oil recycling efforts contribute to reducing millions of pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, each year. Through this effort Envirogreen hopes to contribute to reducing 20 Million pounds of carbon emissions in 2025. That’s the equivalent of taking over 2,000 passenger vehicles off the road for an entire year. Beyond environmental benefits, businesses that recycle their used cooking oil also contribute to creating cleaner-burning fuel for public transportation and government operations.

The company’s initiative aligns with New York City’s push for greener practices and renewable energy sources. By diverting waste oil from landfills and repurposing it into biodiesel, Envirogreen Solutions is helping to pave the way for a cleaner, healthier city.

Restaurants and commercial kitchens in NYC can sign up for free waste oil pickup and learn more about the benefits of recycling by visiting www.envirogreeninc.com or calling (718) 495-5604.

About Envirogreen Solutions

Envirogreen Solutions provides professional grease trap cleaning and waste oil removal services to restaurants and commercial kitchens across the greater NYC metro area. Committed to sustainability and exceptional service, the company helps businesses stay compliant, reduce their environmental footprint, and support the production of clean energy through waste oil recycling. Learn more at www.envirogreeninc.com

Media Contact

Beth Martin | SaaSQL

www.saasql.ai

beth@saasal.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.