Grass fed Protein Market Revenue to be at $280.6 Million with CAGR of 8.7% by 2031 | AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Grass fed Protein Market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $280.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for grass fed protein supplements in order to fulfil their protein needs. This is expected to boost the demand for the protein-based supplements, thereby contributing positively towards the growth of the grass fed protein market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16599 Grass fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed protein powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is exponentially fostering the grass fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass fed protein aids in disease prevention such as such as obesity, heart disease and such factors is paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals,hence create huge grass fed protein market opportunity across the globe. Therefore, the potential uses of grass fed protein is expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth in grass fed protein market forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grass-fed-protein-market/purchase-options As per region, the grass fed protein market size for Europe region was highest in 2021 due to rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. Government of few countries such as U.S., Germany and France in this region provides subsidiaries to promote grass fed farming.Furthermore, growth in urban population combined with rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass fed protein industry. During grass fed protein market analysis, food & beverage sectors attain wide application of grass fed protein across the globe. Also, the market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of grass fed protein.The major players operating in the global grass fed protein market are Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Naked Nutrition, Organic valley, Promix nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Now foods, Fonterra, Arla food ingredients and Kerry.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16599 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.