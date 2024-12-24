Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market is Expected to Achieve a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach US$ 8.56 Billion By 2034

Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market

The automotive plastic fasteners market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis. The automotive plastic fasteners market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 8.56 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034.

What are Automotive Plastic Fasteners?

Plastic automotive fasteners are a superlative alternative when seeking maximum mechanical attributes with additional intricate exquisite. They are an approved alternative for rendering fasteners involving pins, spacers, connectors, and washers together with blended substances such as rubber. Plastic fasteners arrive prominently from vinyl for their ductile robustness and crumbliness. Thus, they are pertinent in rendering fasteners for disposable or one-type usage. The weightlessness, in contrast to conventional metal alternatives, impacts the automotive plastic fasteners market growth favorably.

Who Makes Automotive Plastic Fasteners?

• Essentra Components
• ITW
• Avery Dennison
• Panduit
• Nifco Inc.
• BAND-IT
• SABIC
• DuPont
• Bossard Group

Some of the leading players in the automotive plastic fasteners market. The market is continuously developing with several firms struggling to invent and differentiate themselves. Spearheading worldwide corporations influence the market by capitalizing on substantial research and development and progressive techniques. Some of the latest developments in the market are:

In April 2024, TR Fastenings instigated the Plas-Tech 30-20 screws, outlined for automotive plastics, by enhancing presentation with an exceptional pitch and decreased thread angle. What's Driving Market Forward?

Merger between Key Players: The market is anticipated to grow due to an escalation in amalgamation between critical contenders in the automotive industry. These amalgamations are anticipated to profit the market through contemporary vehicle instigations and augmentation for production to encounter consumer demands.

Growing Production of Motor Vehicles: The growing generation of motor vehicles globally is pushing the market. As per the data issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, in 2022, 85.4 million motor vehicles were made globally an escalation of 5.7% as contrasted to 2021. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive plastic fasteners market sales.

Growing Funding in Automotive Industry: Growing funding in the automotive industry encourages makers to disburse more on modern automotive parts and accessories. As per the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the automotive industry accounted for 5.48% of aggregate foreign direct investments in India from 2000 to 2022, portraying a surge in funding. Which Region Leads Market Growth?

North America: North America accounted for the largest automotive plastic fasteners market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles depend on weightless constituents for superlative distance range and battery productivity spurring the market growth.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy industrialization in the region. Asia Pacific has transfigured into a prominent manufacturing hub for prominent industries involving automotive manufacturing. How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Function Outlook
• Bonding
• NVH

By Vehicle Type Outlook
• Passenger Cars
• LCVs

By Application Outlook
• Interior
• Exterior
• Electronics
• Powertrain
• Chassis
• Wire harnessing
• Others

By Regional Outlook
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

FAQs:

How much is the automotive plastic fasteners market?
The market size was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 8.56 billion by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the automotive plastic fasteners market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2034.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Which vehicle type segment registered a significant CAGR in the global market in 2024?
The passenger car segment experienced the highest CAGR in 2024. 