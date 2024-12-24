Æternity Hyperchains® Beta Launch Lets Users Run Attack-Proof Customized L1s

Hyperchains is the first and only blockchain solution that allows users to run a fully independent Layer 1 blockchain (L1), customize its performance, participation, and security attributes as well as set the network’s reward and penalty parameters.

Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aeternity Foundation has unveiled its long-awaited Hyperchains® protocol, a solution for users — especially corporates — who require the same level of control and predictability from blockchain as they do from other parts of their IT infrastructure. Today’s public beta release demonstrates how users can now operate up a custom-configured blockchain that’s made attack-proof by using æternity,

Hyperchains is the first and only blockchain solution that allows users to run a fully independent Layer 1 blockchain (L1), customize its performance, participation, and security attributes as well as set the network’s reward and penalty parameters. Hyperchains uses a hybrid consensus mechanism layering Proof-of-Stake (PoS) performance on top of Proof-of-Work (PoW) security.

“Hyperchains addresses the blockchain adoption crisis head-on,” said Nikola Stojanow, Chairman of the Aeternity Foundation. “Hyperchains is a technological leap forward for security and performance, but what’s truly revolutionary is that we allow users to run a L1 blockchain that is independent from other tokens and organizations. They don’t just launch a token, they launch a whole blockchain.”

Hyperchains is an out-of-the-box blockchain solution with all the utility and features of the æternity blockchain such as native compatibility with æternity SDK’s, oracles, and compilers. Hyperchains has full compatibility with æternity’s FATE virtual machine, Sophia smart contract language, and hyper-efficient Erlang code base as well as features like State Channels, Zero-Knowledge Proofs, and Account Abstraction.

Hyperchains initiators can choose to crowdsource data processing and security with a public Hyperchain—where anyone can participate as a validator—or take full control of chain operations with a permissioned Hyperchain that restricts participation. Hyperchains allows further security benefits from decentralization when operators choose to allow delegators to commit tokens to validators and increase the total stake of the Hyperchain.

Hyperchains can be operated without any special hardware, allowing users to secure blockchain transactions without ASICS or dedicated miners. It's virtually impossible to compromise a Hyperchain due to a process called “pinning” which posts anchor points to a second PoW blockchain to assure the integrity of a Hyperchain in the event of a fork or rewrite. Hyperchains’ security mechanism, which is explained in a new whitepaper, can only be exploited if attackers accomplish the impossible—successfully compromise both the Hyperchain and its PoW pinning chain.

“Hyperchains solves the blockchain trilemma—there’s no compromise between decentralization, security, and scalability, “ according to æternity ecosystem program director Laurent Martin. “Hyperchains’ hybrid consensus security is unbeatable, delegated staking invites every kind of user to participate in the network, and we see performance pushing the limits of physical infrastructure by the end of 2025.”

The Aeternity Foundation encourages interested developers and corporate decision makers to explore the beta release of Hyperchains. The Foundation is providing grant support for integrating services such as EVM bridging, DEX functionality, and wallet support that will further extend the benefits of Hyperchains in the buildup to the v1.0 release in 2025Q1. The Aeternity Foundation supports the technical development of Hyperchains, but has no connection with any user-created Hyperchain.

Getting Started with Hyperchains Beta

The Hyperchains beta release is now available for testing. Regular users can explore the platform's features at aeternity.com/hyperchains , while developers can access the technical implementation at github.com/aeternity/aeternity/releases/tag/v7.3.0-rc2 . As this is a beta release, users should not commit assets of value until the first stable release in 2025Q1.

About the Aeternity Foundation

The Aeternity Foundation stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Based in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Foundation drives technological advancement through strategic partnerships, developer support, and a commitment to accessible, scalable blockchain solutions.

Final Notice

This is a public beta release of Hyperchains functionality that is to be considered FOR TESTING PURPOSES ONLY. No assets of value should be committed to Hyperchains until the first stable release.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Donna Semdani donna(at)aeternity.foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.