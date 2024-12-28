Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Market is Projected to Grow to US$ 323.71 Million by 2034 | at a 6.0% CAGR

Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Market

The growth in healthcare framework, especially in surfacing nations, is driving the market demand.

Nonmydriatic fundus cameras are essentially advantageous in diabetic retinopathy screening and other retinal inspections” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our nonmydriatic fundus cameras market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.

The global Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Market was valued at USD 181.61 million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 323.71 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction:

The usage of nonmydriatic fundus cameras indicates that high-resolution images of the optic disc, retina, and lens can also be obtained by specific low-power microscope tools without escalating the magnitude of the pupil. As contrasted with the mydriasis fundus camera, one of the most notable benefits of publicizing the nonmydriasis fundus camera among doctors is the transformative enhancement that permits larger and more resolute images to seize with pupil dilation.

It is additionally patient-friendly, discarding the 30-minute lingering time for pupil dilation and eye adaptation time after blinking, but it also assists ophthalmologists in enhancing the productivity of the diagnosis. As the healthcare spaces augment and enhance their technology, these instruments push the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market demand.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Government Funding in Eye Care Programs: Governments and healthcare firms are growingly identifying the significance of eye health and offering investments and reinforcement of eye care programs. This financial support causes escalated funding in diagnostic instruments such as nonmydriatic fundus cameras, boosting the demand for the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market growth.Growing Cases of Diabetes: The growing global existence of diabetes demands an elevated concentration on structured eye inspection, especially provided the notable ocular intricacies linked with the condition, such as diabetic retinopathy. As per the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million persons were impacted by diabetes globally in 2021, with an additional 75% of grown-up diabetes instances taking place in low and middle-income nations.Growing Existence of Eye Illnesses: The existence of eye illnesses, especially diabetic retinopathy, age-connected macular degeneration (AMD), and glaucoma, is surging globally. As per the National Eye Institute, AMD impacts roughly 2.1 million Americans at a progressive phase; the instant count is anticipated to escalate to 3.7 million by 2030.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The nonmydriatic fundus cameras market segmentation is based on type, end use, and region.• By type analysis, the tabletop segment held the largest market share. This is due to the strong amalgamation of elevated standard imaging potential, user-friendly connection, and progressive technological attributes that make it perfect for clinical establishments.• By end-use analysis, the ophthalmic & optometrist offices segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing existence of eye-connected conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

Who Makes Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras?
• Coburn Technologies, Inc.
• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
• Kowa Company, Ltd.
• Optomed Plc
• Optovue, Incorporated
• CenterVue SpA
• NIDEK CO., LTD.
• Topcon Corporation
• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
• haag-streit.com
• Volk Optical

Regional Overview:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because the surge in eye health worries has encouraged healthcare donors to acquire progressive imaging technologies involving nonmydriatic fundus cameras to ease premature detection and handling of eye health conditions.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's surging cases of diabetes and age-related eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, fuel the regional market expansion.

FAQs:

How much is the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market?
The market size was valued at USD 181.61 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 323.71 million by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Which region held the largest market share?
In 2024, North America dominated the market.

Which segment by type led the market in 2024?
In 2024, the tabletop segment dominated the market share. 