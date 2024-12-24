Nectar Market projected to reach US$10.630 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.05%

The global nectar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05%, reaching a market size of US$10.630 billion in 2030 from US$7.924 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global nectar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$10.630 billion by 2030.The global nectar market is growing at a substantial pace, pushing many new players and brands to innovate and launch new products. For example, in June 2024, RFG entered the fruit nectar juice market following the success of the Rhodes brand in the fruit juice market. The Rhodes fruit nectar juice range was launched in 200ml, 1-liter, and 2-litre pack sizes. These come in five flavors: apple, guava, tropical, Mediterranean, and red grape. The Rhodes 100% fruit juice range would be relaunched in the premium-pack Prisma format. RFG manufactures 28% of the long-life fruit juice produced in South Africa.Moreover, Grupo Jumex and AriZona Beverages Company announced the launch of Jumex Hard in September 2024, a malt-based 'Hard Nectar' inspired by consumers' growing trend of mixing Jumex fruit nectars with alcohol. Jumex Hard would be manufactured and distributed in the U.S. in collaboration with AriZona Beverages Company through its affiliates and distributor network. It will be available in four initial offerings: Mango, Guava, Strawberry, and Pineapple-Coconut. These have long been popular in the Jumex Nectars line.Further, Brazil and Mexico remained the largest exporters of frozen orange juice worldwide with export values of US$906.135 million and US$329.470 million in 2023. This indicates the significance of the Americas in the global nectar market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nectar-market By type, the nectar market is segmented into orange, guava, papaya, mango, apricot, agave, and others. The demand for citrus fruits will grow in the market as the need for vitamin C is fuelling due to the growing chronic and infectious ailments worldwide. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the top importers of oranges, fresh or dried are the European Union with the import of 994,652,000 Kg, followed by France with 431,562,000 Kg, then Germany with 414,764,000 Kg, Netherlands with 476,673,000 Kg and the United States having 211,974,000 Kg in 2023.By application, the nectar market is segmented into the food and beverage and bakery sectors. The food and beverage sector is witnessing significant growth in developing countries and the supply of fruit nectar will likely upsurge.By distribution channel, the nectar market is segmented into online and offline. The online segment is boosting the demand for the different varieties of nectars. The future of e-commerce in China seems optimistic. The rapid rise of online retailers and other non-traditional marketing channels is providing opportunities to reach new consumers in China. Online channels helped price-competitive delivery services and new purchasing apps are providing consumers more choices every day. Further, India’s food retail sector will continue its upward trajectory following sustained growth. The increased purchasing power of Indian households, growing awareness, and access to different products are the primary growth catalysts in the sector.Based on geography, the European region of the nectar market is growing significantly. In 2023, the top importers of peaches, including nectarines, are Germany having imports of 235,352,000 Kg, followed by France with 133,666,000 Kg, Italy with 108,266,000 Kg, and the United Kingdom with 67,098,800 Kg.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the nectar market that have been covered are Döhler, Kanegrade, The Tierra Group, Malt Products Corporation, ciranda, inc., Nectar Pharma, Nectar Fresh, Tetra Pak, Siveele B.V., Breda, Citrofrut, and Rabenhorst.The market analytics report segments the nectar market as follows:• By Typeo Orangeo Guavao Papayao Mangoo Apricoto Agaveo Others• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Bakery• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Döhler• Kanegrade• The Tierra Group• Malt Products Corporation• ciranda, inc.• Nectar Pharma• Nectar Fresh• Tetra Pak• Siveele B.V., Breda• Citrofrut• RabenhorsExplore More Reports:• Banana Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/banana-powder-market • Global Fruit Juice Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fruit-juice-market • Global Beverage Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-beverage-market

