XT Token Carnival: $1,000,000 in Rewards and Endless Opportunities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a world where crypto enthusiasts, traders, and investors gather to celebrate innovation, opportunity, and growth—that’s the promise of the XT Token Carnival. This groundbreaking collaboration between XT.COM and Gate.io is redefining how crypto events create value for their communities.





In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, partnerships between leading platforms often lead to transformative moments. The XT Token Carnival is one such event, marking a new chapter in the industry’s journey. With a $1,000,000 USDT airdrop, trading competitions, and community-focused activities, this festival promises to engage and reward participants like never before.

Both XT.COM and Gate.io bring their unique strengths to this collaboration, creating an ecosystem where users can explore, compete, and prosper. From futures trading to startup mining, this event is a beacon of what’s possible when innovation meets collaboration.

XT Smart Chain: A Community at the Heart of the Carnival

At the heart of this innovation is XT Smart Chain (XSC), a blockchain engineered to tackle the shortcomings of traditional platforms while unlocking the true potential of decentralized applications (dApps).

Key Technical Features of XT Smart Chain:

High Throughput for Scalability: Powered by advanced consensus mechanisms, XSC processes thousands of transactions per second, making lag and congestion a thing of the past.

Optimized Cost Efficiency: By significantly reducing transaction fees, XSC lowers the barrier for both developers and users to engage with decentralized systems.

Enhanced Security Protocols: Robust cryptographic techniques and a resilient network design ensure protection against malicious attacks, safeguarding user assets.

Seamless Cross-Chain Interoperability: XSC's ability to connect with other blockchain networks allows effortless asset transfer and collaboration, paving the way for integrated ecosystems.

Developer-Friendly Environment: Equipped with a suite of tools, XSC empowers developers to innovate, create, and deploy dApps that leverage its high-performance infrastructure.

Igniting Excitement: XT Token’s Global Carnival Begins

XT.COM collaborated with over 20 prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to ignite excitement in the crypto market. Through engaging posts, in-depth videos, and interactive sessions, these KOLs showcased the unique value of XT Token to their vast audiences. Notably, Chinese KOLs brought credibility and insight by offering detailed analyses, live streams, and active engagement with followers. This campaign successfully amplified awareness of the XT Carnival in one of the world’s most dynamic crypto markets.

XT’s official Twitter account played a pivotal role, hosting a Quiz Giveaway from December 20 to 27, 2024. Followers participated in interactive posts, memes, and quizzes to win exciting rewards. Additionally, an upcoming Twitter Space event will dive deep into the XT Token ecosystem (XSC), covering its utilities, roadmap, and community benefits, reinforcing XT.COM's commitment to fostering an engaging and educational online community.

On Discord and Telegram, the festive spirit thrived:

Red Packet Rain Event : From December 24 to 25, 2024, XT Tokens were distributed to active community members, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

Community XT Trading Competition: From January 7 to 14, 2025, members will compete for lucrative rewards, encouraging healthy competition and camaraderie.

For long-term believers, XT Earn offers fixed savings tailored to meet diverse investment goals. These products include savings plans with terms ranging from 30 to 365 days, providing options for both short-term gains and long-term growth.

Explore these offerings on the XT Earn page to make your XT Tokens work harder for you.

Gate.io: Empowering the XT Token Journey

Gate.io, a leading name in the crypto space, is proud to host the XT Token launch, making it a central part of the carnival. The platform has designed a series of events to amplify the excitement and engage its global user base.

The festivities began with a Startup Airdrop Campaign, announced on December 20, 2024, to spread the word about XT Token. Leveraging its vast user base, Gate.io ensured that the announcement reached over 400 media outlets, maximizing visibility and participation.

Find more details in the announcement section of Gate.io’s website.

On December 23, 2024 to December 25, 2025, XT Token will make its grand debut on Gate.io’s Startup platform. This milestone offers users an opportunity to purchase XT Tokens early and secure their position in the ecosystem.

Visit Gate.io’s Startup page to participate in this landmark event.

From December 26, 2024 to January 4, 2025, Gate.io will host Startup Mining Pools, giving users the chance to mine XT Token while earning rewards. This initiative not only incentivizes participation but also strengthens the XT Token ecosystem.

Check Gate.io’s Mining section for details on how to join.

XT Token Trading Competition: From January 5, 2025 to January 11, 2025, this competition rewards top traders with exclusive prizes.

Find all the details and register on the Gate.io Competitions page.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace. Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.



