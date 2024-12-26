Matthias Manasi ends tenure as chief conductor of the Orchestra I Solisti di Milano after four seasons

The conductor Matthias Manasi

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthias Manasi ended his tenure as chief conductor of the Milan orchestra at the end of the 2023/24 season. The orchestra confirmed this upon request at the beginning of December. Since October 2020 the German conductor led the orchestra, which consists partly of musicians from the orchestra of the opera house La Scala. He chose not to extend his contract at the end of October 2024 to have more time for international guest conductor engagements at opera houses and with symphony orchestras. He will devote more time to opera — Wagner’s Tannhäuser, R. Strauss' Elektra, Beethoven's Fidelio are planned — and will conduct more Bruckner, Mahler and Shostakovich.Manasi conducted the Orchestra "I Solisti di Milano" for the first time in October 2020, in relation to a CD production for the label Capriccio. When he arrived in Milan, large areas of the city had been cordoned off and under lockdown with the very strict regulations of the second wave of Covid-19. At the time Milan was almost paralyzed due to these extensive Corona restrictions and the CD recording was a balancing act because there was always the risk that the recording could be stopped at any time due to the Corona restrictions. The program of the CD featured four violin concertos by Josef Myslivecek with the violinist Gennaro Cardaropoli.The impression Matthias Manasi made was enough for artistic director Alessandro Travaglini and the orchestra's musicians to appoint him as the future chief conductor. Matthias Manasi agreed to accept the position. He opened wide sectors of new repertory to his Milan musicians. Not many concerts were possible during the four seasons because a series of concerts between 2020 and 2023 had to be canceled due to the Corona restrictions.Matthias Manasi is a sought-after conductor in the music world, having held important positions. Until 2022, he was music director and chief conductor of the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, USA. According to the Milan press office, it is not yet clear who will succeed Matthias Manasi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.