Bitget Announces Pre-Market Trading for Vertus (VERT)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the start of pre-market trading for Vertus (VERT), offering traders an exclusive opportunity to engage with the asset before its formal listing for spot trading. The pre-market phase has commenced providing early access to VERT tokens.

The pre-market trading feature on Bitget facilitates a unique environment for price discovery and liquidity optimization. This structure allows buyers and sellers to negotiate pricing agreements ahead of public trading. Additionally, sellers can participate in transactions even without possessing the tokens at the time of the agreement, provided they fulfill their obligations prior to delivery. This innovative approach enhances flexibility and creates strategic opportunities for traders seeking to optimize their positions before an asset’s wider availability.

The upcoming addition of Vertus (VERT) to the pre-market lineup reflects Bitget's commitment to offering early access to projects that are shaping the evolution of decentralized technology. Vertus, known for its emphasis on blockchain-powered solutions, is expected to resonate strongly with traders seeking exposure to projects that align with the broader objectives of Web3 adoption.

Bitget’s diverse ecosystem, featuring more than 800 coins and 900 trading pairs, positions the exchange as a key player in the global crypto landscape. With the continued expansion of its pre-market offerings, Bitget stands strong as the leading platform for innovation and strategic trading opportunities.

Since its introduction in April 2024, Bitget's pre-market platform has emerged as a pivotal component of the exchange, offering access to over 150 high-potential blockchain projects. Notable launches have included EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). These initiatives have consistently aligned with Bitget's focus on supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems, enabling users to engage with innovative projects across Ethereum, Solana, Base, TON, and other leading platforms.

Details regarding the timeline for spot trading and final delivery of Vertus (VERT) will be disclosed in due course. Until then, the pre-market trading phase represents a unique chance for participants to secure their positions early and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

For more information and to participate in the pre-market trading of Vertus (VERT) users can visit here.

