Summit International Flooring Showcases Sustainable and Unique Flooring Options

WHIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit International Flooring offers an exclusive range of innovative, sustainable flooring options designed to bring sophistication and environmental responsibility to residential and commercial interiors. The company’s curated selection of products allows clients to create spaces that are both luxurious and distinctive.Its portfolio features premier brands such as OBJECT CARPET, Granorte cork, and BIORAZZO bio-based terrazzo, all known for their exceptional quality, design, and sustainability. OBJECT CARPET sets a new standard in luxury carpeting with visually captivating designs, eco-friendly materials, and innovative sustainable manufacturing. Granorte transforms renewable cork into flooring that combines natural beauty with durability, soundproofing, and thermal insulation. BIORAZZO introduces carbon-negative terrazzo flooring crafted from bio-based materials, offering both sustainability and stunning visual appeal.These unique products cater to a wide range of applications, from elegant homes to high-end offices and boutique hospitality venues. Summit International Flooring's represented brands focus on innovation, using advanced manufacturing techniques and sustainable materials to create flooring solutions that stand out in both form and function.Summit International Flooring complements its luxury offerings with personalized customer service, including expert consultations and virtual presentations, ensuring clients find the ideal flooring to match their design aspirations and environmental values.About Summit International FlooringWith over 50 years of flooring industry experience, Summit International Flooring curates high-quality, sustainable, and uniquely luxurious flooring solutions. Committed to innovation and environmental stewardship, the company helps transform interiors into sophisticated and functional spaces. Learn more at www.summit-flooring.com

