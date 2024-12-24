Morton by Xunxing Liang Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Morton

Innovative salt shaker packaging design recognized for its functionality, aesthetics, and user-friendly features in the prestigious A' Design Award competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Xunxing Liang as a winner in the Packaging Design category for the innovative "Morton" salt shaker packaging. This highly prestigious recognition showcases the exceptional design qualities and industry impact of Liang's creation.The Morton salt shaker packaging design addresses a common challenge faced by novice cooks: accurately dispensing the right amount of salt. By incorporating a graduated groove and snap-fit mechanism, the design enables users to dispense 1-5 grams of salt with precision, using just one hand. This user-friendly feature aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, focusing on convenience and functionality.What sets the Morton salt shaker apart is its uncluttered and unaffected form, combined with practical features such as refillability, reusability, and a transparent label that allows users to monitor the salt level. The design's simplicity and functionality make it stand out in the market, offering a solution that enhances the cooking experience for consumers.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Xunxing Liang's dedication to creating packaging designs that prioritize user needs and align with industry best practices. The award will undoubtedly inspire Liang and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, fostering innovation and setting new standards within the industry.Xunxing Liang, the talented designer behind the award-winning Morton salt shaker packaging, played a crucial role in bringing this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Morton salt shaker packaging design at:About Xunxing LiangXunxing Liang is a self-motivating and hospitable graphic and packaging designer from the United States. With a strong focus on aligning packaging structure with brand identity, Liang excels in visual design and creating consumer-centric, interactive packaging solutions. His dedication to crafting premium, custom-made packages has earned him recognition in the industry.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this recognition demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change in the Packaging Design category, based on criteria such as Innovation, Sustainability, Functionality, Aesthetics, User Convenience, Brand Identity, Market Competitiveness, Safety, and Technical Excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the packaging industry. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignawards.com

