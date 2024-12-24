Discover the NYS (Node.sys) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that NYS (Node.sys) has been listed on XT . NYS/USDT trading pair is opened in Innovation Zone (web3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule.

Deposit: Opened

Opened Trading: 03:00 on December 23, 2024 (UTC)

03:00 on December 23, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 03:00 on December 24, 2024 (UTC)







About NYS (Node.sys)

Node.sys is an innovative technology company that bridges the gap between blockchain solutions and real-world industries. At the core of its mission is the decentralized factory (DeFactory), a revolutionary ecosystem designed to empower businesses and creators worldwide. The DeFactory enables seamless collaboration, production, and scaling by offering a wide range of services, including 3D printing, industrial design, software and hardware development, and electronics manufacturing. By eliminating intermediaries and directly connecting verified producers with clients, DeFactory reduces costs, accelerates production, and ensures faster delivery of customized solutions.

The NYS token is the heart of the Node.sys ecosystem, serving as a versatile utility token with multiple applications. It functions as a transaction medium for payments and services between producers and clients, facilitates incentives by rewarding network participants for successful transactions, and enables staking and validation, where token holders can contribute to the network's stability and earn rewards. This token model not only fosters growth within the ecosystem but also promotes efficiency and security in the production process.

Node.sys has partnered with Cellframe Network, a leading quantum-resistant blockchain platform, to ensure that the DeFactory operates on a secure, scalable, and interoperable infrastructure. By leveraging Cellframe's advanced technology, Node.sys guarantees that its network will remain resilient against evolving digital threats while enabling seamless cross-chain communication and transactions, positioning it as a future-ready solution in the decentralized industrial landscape.

By listing NYS token on XT Exchange, the token's visibility and accessibility are greatly expanded, allowing it to reach a wider global audience. This listing aligns with XT Exchange’s commitment to promoting the adoption of blockchain technology and fostering innovation in the Web3 space.

Website: https://nodesys.io/

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/address/0x279960F9CB21965b33Ad3F3Ced07349363cB2030

Whitepaper: https://nodesys.io/whitepaper-text/

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

