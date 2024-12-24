Programmatic Display Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future | At a CAGR of 33.6% by 2032

Programmatic Display Market

Growth in the adoption of smartphones and improved communication networks drive the growth of the global programmatic display market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The programmatic display market was valued at $46.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $825.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032.Programmatic display refers to a set of technologies that enables advertisers to post online display adverts in front of potential consumers while they browse publisher sites that contain the advertising. With the help of programmatic display advertising solutions, adverts can be placed at specific times of the day or on specific sites when these target users are online. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the programmatic display advertising market include increase in trend of remote working culture during the COVID-19 pandemic.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 277 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A68862 This increased the screen time of individuals staying at homes, hence propelling the demand for internet advertising and programmatic display advertising solutions. Moreover, surge in demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on programmatic display advertising platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with programmatic display advertising solution and software suites is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the programmatic display advertising market forecast during the period.Furthermore, surge in advanced technological framework and virtual evolution and data-driven marketing and analytics adoption primarily drive the growth of the programmatic display market. However, privacy concerns and regulatory challenges and ad fraud and brand safety challenges hamper the market growth. Contrarily, cross-device targeting and personalization are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.On the basis of channel, the RTB segment dominated the programmatic display market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to the simplified ad space allotment in private marketplaces. However, the PMP segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to surge in demand for de-centralized and independent ad spaces.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/programmatic-display-market/purchase-options Region-wise, the programmatic display market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the programmatic display market forecast period, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising solution vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments.The COVID-19 outbreak has had a low impact on the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. However, various brands reduced their advertising spending given the economic impact of COVID-19; however, the uptick in social media traffic presented unique opportunities for engaging with online audiences as well as keeping brand awareness high during the period. In addition, with the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe enforced the closing of public spaces, schools, and borders, which empowered many businesses and marketers to update their online marketing strategies.Businesses further invested more in online advertising due to the pandemic, which is fueling the market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic provided numerous opportunities for the market to grow. These opportunities include upsurge in the use of social media due to the lockdown, increase in influencers, rapid growth in over-the-top (OTT) services, and growth in voice searches. In addition, various industries, including auto, furniture, real estate, healthcare, non-profits, retail, and entertainment have reported growth in annual marketing and advertising budget, which is expected to be opportunistic for the programmatic display advertising market growth.The key players profiled in the programmatic display market analysis are AppNexus Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DataXu Inc. Google Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Adform, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath, and CONNEXITY. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the programmatic display industry.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A68862 Technological TrendsSome substantial technology advancements have transformed the way digital advertising is bought and sold in the programmatic display industry. The term "programmatic display" describes the real-time, automated purchasing and selling of advertising inventory via algorithms and data-driven decision-making. This method offers more efficiency, targeting options, and customization, which completely transformed the advertising sector. In the programmatic display business, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms is one of the major technological advancements. Real-time data analysis made possible by AI and ML technology allows advertisers to target audiences more precisely and optimize their advertising efforts. These algorithms are able to generate data-driven forecasts and learn from user behavior patterns, which leads to better campaign performance and higher return on investment (ROI).Another significant development is combining customer relationship management (CRM) and data management platforms (DMPs) with programmatic display advertising. To generate comprehensive consumer profiles, DMPs gather and examine data from a variety of sources, including website visits, social media interactions, and offline transactions. Advertisers may use this rich customer data to offer highly targeted and personalized advertising to the appropriate audience at the right time by combining DMPs and CRMs with programmatic platforms. In addition, the market for programmatic displays is significantly impacted by increase in mobile advertising. Advertisers are concentrating more on mobile-first strategies due to the rising use of smartphones and tablets. Programmatic systems responded to this shift by providing targeting options tailored specifically to mobile devices, like inventory of mobile apps and location-based targeting.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By type, the online video segment accounted for the largest programmatic display market share in 2022.2. Based on channel, the mobile video segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.3. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.4. According to the programmatic display market analysis region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A68862 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.