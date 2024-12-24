Submit Release
Governor Kay Ivey’s Christmas Message

Governor Kay Ivey shared a heartfelt Christmas message with the people of Alabama, encouraging gratitude and the spirit of giving during this sacred season. Quoting Isaiah 9:6 KJV, Governor Ivey highlighted the hope and peace brought forth through Christ and expressed gratitude for the blessings that God has poured over Alabama this year. (Alyssa Turner, Governor’s Office)

