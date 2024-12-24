Governor Kay Ivey’s Christmas Message

December 23, 2024 Governor Kay Ivey shared a heartfelt Christmas message with the people of Alabama, encouraging gratitude and the spirit of giving during this sacred season. Quoting Isaiah 9:6 KJV, Governor Ivey highlighted the hope and peace brought forth through Christ and expressed gratitude for the blessings that God has poured over Alabama this year. (Alyssa Turner, Governor’s Office)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.