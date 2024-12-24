Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seize more than $1.1 million worth of cocaine
BLAINE, Wash. — Border Patrol assigned to the Blaine Sector seized approximately 78 pounds of cocaine Thursday with an estimated value of more than $1.1 million.
The incident occurred when agents on patrol discovered two black backpacks lying on the ground in a wooded area near the border in Lynden. Upon searching the backpacks, agents found 30 brick-like packages containing a white powdery substance. The substance was later tested and determined to be cocaine.
“Thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rosario “Pete” Vasquez. “Our agents work tirelessly day in and day out to protect this nation, and this seizure highlights that crucial commitment.”
The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
