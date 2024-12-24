Lanes Closed Near King Kekaulike High School for Speed Table Installation

Main, News Posted on Dec 23, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential slowdowns near King Kekaulike High School in Pukalani on Monday, Dec. 30, as two speed tables will be installed at mile marker 0.25 on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in response to community and school concerns over speeding in the area.

The work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place near the rear entrance of the high school. The school will be on winter break during construction. During the installation, one lane will be closed in either direction. The closure will be approximately 1,000 feet within the project limits. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. Crews will direct traffic.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety, by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

Since the installation of the state’s first raised crosswalk on Kalihi Street in 2019 on O‘ahu, HDOT has implemented 255 vertical deflections statewide.

This year, there have been 18 vertical deflections installed in Maui County.

A study on O‘ahu has shown that the installations have led to impressive safety improvements:

74% reduction in total crashes near vertical deflections,

59% decrease in drivers exceeding the speed limit,

71% drop in pedestrian-involved crashes, and

92% reduction in fatalities

To view locations of the traffic calming devices across the state, see https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

