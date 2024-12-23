E1 Studios Unveils FakeOut 2025: The Ultimate Parent Hack for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On New Year’s Eve 2024, parents across the nation can reclaim their evening thanks to FakeOut 2025, a groundbreaking digital experience created by NYC-based design and animation boutique, E1 Studios.

For nearly 25 years, E1 has delivered top-tier animation and design work for global advertising agencies and brands. Now, for the first time, the studio is expanding beyond traditional advertising to create a consumer-first experience.

FakeOut 2025 is designed to solve a relatable parenting challenge: How to celebrate New Year’s Eve with your kids and avoid everyone suffering from sleep deprivation. Available exclusively at nyefakeout.com , this three-minute video allows families to enjoy a realistic Times Square ball drop—before the actual midnight moment.

The idea was born from E1 Studios founder, Mike Zimbard’s own parenting struggles. “When our son was 5, he was determined to stay awake for the ball drop,” Zimbard recalls. “It led to a few chaotic New Year’s Eve's where no one really enjoyed themselves. He also caught us when we tried playing a prior year from YouTube! I realized we could create something fun and practical to give parents more control over the evening—and get everyone to bed on time.”

Leveraging E1 Studio’s visual effects capabilities, Zimbard began developing the FakeOut concept last year. Using licensed footage from Shutterstock, the team produced a video that feels indistinguishable from a traditional broadcast. It includes a short lead up to the ball drop, the full 60-second countdown, and over a minute of celebratory reveling after the clock strikes “midnight."

Parents can stream the video to their TV at any time, letting their children experience the magic of 2025 arriving, without the late-night meltdown. Once the kids are asleep, parents are free to ring in the New Year however they please. In addition to the video, FakeOut 2025 includes a playful social campaign encouraging parents to share their “FakeOut” moments using the hashtag #FakeOut2025. The most creative and popular videos will be eligible for cash prizes and could even be featured in future marketing campaigns. The grand prize? A $5,000 cash award for the “Best FakeOut of 2025.”

Parents, it’s time to take control of New Year’s Eve. Experience FakeOut 2025 and make this year’s celebration unforgettable—for all the right reasons. Visit nyefakeout.com to purchase the video for $8.99 and learn more about how you can cash in by sharing your own #FakeOut2025 moment.

For E1 Studios, this project marks an exciting expansion. “As our team has grown, so has our ability to take on new creative challenges,” says Zimbard. “FakeOut 2025 is a very fun departure from our typical commercial work and shows how we can apply our skills in unique ways to directly connect with consumers. We hope families love it as much as we loved creating it.”

About E1 Studios

E1 Studios is a New York City-based design and animation boutique specializing in creating animation, design, and pre-visualization. For nearly 25 years, the studio has worked with global brands and agencies to bring creative visions to life. With FakeOut 2025, E1 Studios continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and design in innovative new ways.

