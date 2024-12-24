FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT to Complete Sidewalk Repair Projects in Preparation of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Some Traffic Delays Expected

(Washington, DC) —The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is scheduled to complete sidewalk repair work on Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 14th Street NW to 15th Street NW, Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 6th Street NW, and Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street NW to 10th Street NW beginning Thursday, December 26, 2024, weather permitting in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. The sidewalk project is expected to be complete by Friday, January 10, 2025. Temporary lane closures will be in place, with one travel lane remaining open during this time.

During the construction window, work will take place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and some Saturdays, as needed. Adjacent curbside parking may be restricted during this time. If so, signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at locations where parking will be restricted.

Traffic control devices will be in place to warn pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers approaching the work zones. Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling near the work locations, to be prepared for possible detours, and to be observant of the work zone. Cyclists should be prepared to adjust their route accordingly. Metrobus vehicles will have continued access to routes. Flaggers will be available to manage traffic and arrow boards will be in place, as needed.

