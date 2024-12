SoundThinking to Present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, announced today that Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on January 14, 2025 at approximately 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.soundthinking.com/. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative or SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading LPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ankit Hira and Sean Daly

Solebury Strategic Communications

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com

