Episode 199 – Helping English Language Learners Jumpstart their Career

Learning English can be a challenge, but learning career specific terminology and slang can be even more challenging.  Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is here to help solve some of those problems with its Jumpstart program. Michelle Schott, Integrated Education and Training Coordinator at DMACC, joins the Mission: Employable podcast and shares about the program that is helping English language learners talk the talk in their career fields. Find out how employers can use the program to help set their staff up for success and how Jumpstart works to specialize language learning for specific career fields.

Featured Guest:  Michelle Schott, Integrated Education and Training Coordinator at DMACC

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau


 

