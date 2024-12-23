State Radio now able to transfer 911 calls directly to 988 for mental health emergencies
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 22, 2024 at 5:51 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 911 dispatchers can now transfer callers to the suicide and mental health 988 crisis line directly. Previously, if someone called 911 with a mental health emergency, dispatchers could either encourage the caller to hang up and try 988 or dispatch emergency services.
State Radio Deputy Director Miranda Jangula said if the caller isn’t a threat to themselves or others, sending an ambulance to check on them might be a bit much, and it can already take quite a bit of courage to call 911 in the first place.
“If you are feeling like you are going to hurt yourself or are feeling like you’re having these thoughts, I really encourage people to reach out, because there’s a lot of help there. Sometimes a bad day is just that – it’s a bad day,” Jangula said. 988 can transfer the caller back to the dispatch center if they determine the caller is in immediate danger. The 988 hotline is available 24/7.
