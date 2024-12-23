Innerworks and Bittensor Join Forces to Launch RedTeam: A Decentralized Hub for Cybersecurity Innovation

Gamifying Cybersecurity to Stay Ahead of AI-Driven Threats.

London, UK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innerworks, a leader in next-generation bot detection, has partnered with Bittensor, a pioneer in blockchain-based machine learning models, to unveil RedTeam, the world’s first decentralized, competitive platform for cybersecurity innovation. This groundbreaking initiative gamifies cybersecurity, empowering ethical hackers to redefine AI-enabled bot detection.



With bots now officially outnumbering humans online, traditional security systems struggle to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats. RedTeam addresses this critical gap by combining Innerworks’ unparalleled bot detection expertise with Bittensor’s decentralized approach to training machine learning models, all through an incentivized reward system.

RedTeam Subnet invites hackers to compete by submitting code that successfully circumvents existing bot detection software. Participants are rewarded with TAO, Bittensor’s native cryptocurrency, for their ingenuity. These exploits are then integrated into an open-source library to enhance bot detection models and counter evolving threats, such as those mimicking human behavioral biometrics.

“RedTeam Subnet will turbocharge the creation of market-leading cybersecurity tools by harnessing the collective intelligence of ethical hackers,” said Innerworks Founder Oli Q. “By incentivising developers, Red Team Subnet will accelerate the creation of market-leading cybersecurity tools that can then be immediately adopted in the real world.”

How RedTeam Works:

Miners: Ethical hackers compete to bypass security mechanisms, earning rewards based on the efficacy of their solutions.

Validators: TAO holders assess the proposed solutions, ensuring the quality and relevance of contributions in exchange for TAO rewards.

Subnet Owners: Developers maintain and enhance the subnet environment to support ongoing innovation.

Points are awarded for successful exploits, with TAO tokens distributed based on performance and time elapsed since the challenge’s inception. This dynamic creates a feedback loop where cutting-edge attacks are transformed into robust defenses, solidifying RedTeam’s role as the nexus of decentralized cybersecurity innovation.

RedTeam aims to become the go-to platform for enterprises to post cybersecurity bounties and solutions. By leveraging the decentralized infrastructure of Bittensor, it fosters a collaborative environment where adversarial techniques drive the next wave of bot detection advancements.

About Innerworks

Innerworks specialises in cutting edge bot detection and user authentication through seamless integration with any platform. Innerworks leverages advanced behavioural analytics to safeguard against the most sophisticated Gen AI threats.

About Bittensor

Bittensor is a leader in the AI x Crypto space, offering a decentralised and participatory approach to machine learning through tokenisation. TAO, Bittensor’s native cryptocurrency, is used to reward user engagement in training and deploying AI models on the Bittensor network’s thousands of nodes.

