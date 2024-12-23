Estes Awarded ITAC Grant

Submit Release
Estes Industries Awarded U.S. Department of Energy ITAC Implementation Grant

Penrose Colorado, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penrose, CO – December 23, 2024– Estes Industries is proud to announce its selection as a recipient of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) ITAC Implementation Grant Program. This grant recognizes Estes Industries’ commitment to advancing energy technology and innovation in alignment with national energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

The ITAC Implementation Grant Program supports organizations driving transformative energy solutions and fostering partnerships that accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This funding will enable Estes Industries to implement new projects that will significantly improve energy efficiency on the Estes campus.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this grant from the DOE,” said Mallory Langford, President at Estes Industries. “This support will allow us to advance our mission and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”
  
The DOE is currently finalizing the agreement, and Estes Industries looks forward to beginning implementation in the coming months.

For more information about Estes Industries and updates on this grant project, please visit www.estesrockets.com.


