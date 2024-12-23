VoxelSensors Unveils Groundbreaking Contextual Intelligence Solution at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoxelSensors, a Belgian deep-tech startup, is excited to announce at CES 2025 its innovative solution focusing on enabling a future where AI empowers technologies like humanoid robots and smart agents to communicate with people as naturally as individuals interact with one another.

VoxelSensors technology is geared at gathering ‘first person view’ frontier data off of wearable devices to enable and deploy advanced contextual intelligence models to understand and assist any specific user in the context of their real-world experiences.

The resulting foundational models will be capable of adopting personalized, contextual insights. Most notably, integrating non-verbal cues that are missing in current datasets and models and are essential to gaining human-level interaction.

VoxelSensors leverages advanced sensing methods to gather accurate data about how individuals interact with their environment, providing smart, real-time agentic assistance tailored to the unique context of each user.

Our proprietary mix of the industry’s most efficient light sensing SPAES sensors and the PERCEPT inference module forms a real-time sensor-fusion system for wearable devices, enabling unparalleled data collection that is both efficient and cost-effective, collecting only the data relevant for interpreting relevant experiences. By proactively modulating data collection based on user context, VoxelSensors revolutionizes the way AI processes user data, facilitating personalized insights that enable agentic user experiences.



Our SPAES sensors excel in world, spatial/3D, and gaze sensing, delivering over 10X improvements in accuracy, latency, and power consumption compared to conventional methods.

Supported by leading industry innovators, VoxelSensors is poised to lead the next generation of AI contextual interaction technologies. With a team that holds decades of experience in transforming complex hardware and software into scalable products—as evidenced by our previous success in selling a sensing venture to Sony—we are uniquely positioned to drive the intelligent agent revolution.

“We are collecting user point of view data with which we see the world as close as possible to the way the user does. This is achieved through our expertise in developing cutting-edge sensing technologies and data sciences. We believe this will enable the next generation of AI, offering contextual and reasoning abilities that will usher in the age of autonomous agents and superintelligence,” said Johannes Peeters, CEO of VoxelSensors.

Join us at CES 2025 to experience firsthand how VoxelSensors is shaping the future of human-computer interaction. Discover the potential of contextual intelligence and witness how our technology can redefine user experiences in today’s increasingly connected world.

For more information about VoxelSensors and our innovative solutions, please visit www.voxelsensors.com.



About VoxelSensors:

VoxelSensors is a Belgian deep-tech startup committed to developing advanced sensing technologies that enhance human-centered contextual interaction. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, we aim to empower AI with the necessary contextual data for smarter and more personal insights.

For Press Information contact:

Karina Kovalenko – Marketing and Communications Manager

Email: press@voxelsensors.com

Website: https://voxelsensors.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voxelsensors

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69b41118-817d-4535-ac2c-d025d1b49eb5

VoxelSensors Unveils Groundbreaking Contextual Intelligence Solution at CES 2025 VoxelSensors, a Belgian deep-tech startup, is excited to announce at CES 2025 its innovative solution focusing on enabling a future where AI empowers technologies like humanoid robots and smart agents to communicate with people as naturally as individuals interact with one another.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.