Register Now for the 2025 Maine Winter Classic Student Event in March

Registration is now open for the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2025 Maine Winter Classic student event, put on by the department’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This event will be held the week of March 3, 2025. It is open to all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs), and thousands of students of all ages from across the state are expected to participate.

This is the second year that MLTI has hosted this event, which effectively replaced the MLTI Virtual Student Conference. The Maine Winter Classic provides an interactive game-based learning experience for students, as they “travel” around Maine on a virtual gameboard, completing a variety of tasks, earning tokens, and learning about topics like computer science, digital citizenship, digital design, and gamification.

Those interested in learning more can access the overview materials from the 2024 Maine Winter Classic, as well as a variety of support resources. MLTI also asks that all participating staff please watch this recorded session before the 2025 event.

Registration is free, and all materials will be provided. MLTI strongly recommends that teams register prior to January 3 to ensure they receive their materials (including MLTI t-shirts) before the big week! MLTI will accept registrations after this date but cannot guarantee t-shirts and materials for late registrations.

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For questions about the Maine Winter Classic or other MLTI student conferences, please contact MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.