Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,421 in the last 365 days.

Register Now for the 2025 Maine Winter Classic Student Event in March

Registration is now open for the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2025 Maine Winter Classic student event, put on by the department’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This event will be held the week of March 3, 2025. It is open to all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs), and thousands of students of all ages from across the state are expected to participate.

This is the second year that MLTI has hosted this event, which effectively replaced the MLTI Virtual Student Conference. The Maine Winter Classic provides an interactive game-based learning experience for students, as they “travel” around Maine on a virtual gameboard, completing a variety of tasks, earning tokens, and learning about topics like computer science, digital citizenship, digital design, and gamification.

Those interested in learning more can access the overview materials from the 2024 Maine Winter Classic, as well as a variety of support resources. MLTI also asks that all participating staff please watch this recorded session before the 2025 event.

Registration is free, and all materials will be provided. MLTI strongly recommends that teams register prior to January 3 to ensure they receive their materials (including MLTI t-shirts) before the big week! MLTI will accept registrations after this date but cannot guarantee t-shirts and materials for late registrations.

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For questions about the Maine Winter Classic or other MLTI student conferences, please contact MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Register Now for the 2025 Maine Winter Classic Student Event in March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more