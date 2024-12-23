Governor Hochul Distributes Toys to Families in Need

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the United Way Toy Drive in Albany to help distribute toys to families in need this holiday season.

Thanks, everybody, for joining us here. We're here in the Capital Region to celebrate the generosity of so many New Yorkers. And I want to thank the Office of General Services and some of our local unions that have worked hard to collect almost 300 toys that we're giving out here today. And we're doing this all across the State of New York.

So, this shows how we believe in the holiday season. It's about giving. You see the faces of the children here today — many of them who have challenges in life — they're here today, and we're here to give them a little happier Christmas and holiday season. So, I want to thank you all for coming.